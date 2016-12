​​Invest in African research and citizen science​ By Esther Ngumbi

References

[1] Global Issues-Africa (United Nations, 2016)

[2] Reid Hamel Drought-ravaged Malawi faces largest humanitarian emergency in its history (Center for Strategic & International Studies, 2 August 2016)

[3] Southern Africa: Food insecurity- 2015-2016 (reliefweb, 2016)

[4] African Agriculture Status Report, 2016 (AGRA, 2016)

[5] Nienke Beintema and Gert-Jan Stads Taking stock of national agricultural R&D capacity in Africa south of the Sahara (ASTI, November 2014)

[6] USAID announces $127 million in additional humanitarian aid to southern Africa (USAID, 25 July 2016)

[7] Grand Challenges Africa-Innovation seed grants (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, 17 November 2016)

[8] Global Grand Challenges (Bill& Melinda Gates Foundation, 2016)

[9] Grand Challenges for Development USAID (USAID, 2016)

[10] Grand Challenges Canada: Evidence-based innovation Annual Report 2015-2016 (Grand Challenges Canada Inc., 2016)

[11] The power of citizen science (Citizen Science Association, 2016)

[12] Arvind Suresh Citizen scientists enlisted for research examining soil moisture conditions and water (Plos Blogs, 15 July 2015)



This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.