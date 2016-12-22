Bringing science and development together through news and analysis

German and African researchers join forces for health

DFG, the German Research Foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft), funds collaborative research projects between scientists in Germany and their counterparts across Africa, working on neglected infectious diseases and their social impact.
 
The initiative was launched in 2004, with a call from the Foundation’s president that the projects should be of a high scientific level; that they should allow for equal partnerships between German and African scientists; and that provision should be made for the training of junior scientists, as well as allowing German researchers to have access to scientifically interesting topics of tropical medicine in Africa.
 
In this audio interview (recorded in June, in Yaoundé, Cameroon) Andreas Strecker, a programme director responsible for the Foundation’s Africa initiative, expands on DFG’s funding criteria and reflects on certain broader themes relevant to the collaborative projects. They including the relationship between research funding and development outcomes and perceptions of value for money from the German taxpayer. 

This article is part of a series on the future of research funding in low and middle income countries supported by the International Development Research Centre

