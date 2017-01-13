Smallholders team up to confront climate change impacts

Smallholder farmers in a remote, arid and impoverished region of Kitui County of Kenya have been losing up to about 80 per cent of their harvests due to drought related impacts



To help them cope with the situation, Farm Africa has initiated training projects and here project officer, Onesmus, is taking farmers through a session to equip them with knowledge on how to adapt

Onesmus is giving instructions to Eunice Kimanzi, a teacher and farmer, about soil protection by growing plants as one of the ways of remaining resilient

Kimanzi who is one of the beneficiaries of Farm Africa trainings in her farm where she is practising trenching for water conservation

Nzoka Kathande, chairman of the Mwingi farmers group, says they are facing many challenges as farmers in this area hence their coming together in a CBO to help them transform farming to be business

Application of new innovative ways such as trenching for moisture retention and planting of drought tolerant seeds is yielding fruits and bringing joy to many farmers in Mwingi

Peter and hiw wife, Mary, who are smallholder farmers in Mwingi are preparing their farm using lessons learnt from the trainings

And from the projects farmers get good harvests such as green gram loaded with nutritional health benefits of high protein, low calorie food that is packed with vitamins and minerals

