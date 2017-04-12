Malaria drug could cut women’s risk of other infections

An expert says the new findings confirm previous knowledge

New study shows that taking an antimalarial during pregnancy could prevent STIs

Sub-Saharan Africa suffers from 880,000 stillbirths each year, partly due to STIs

We encourage you to republish this article online and in print, it’s free under our creative commons attribution license, but please follow some simple guidelines:

You have to credit our authors. You have to credit SciDev.Net — where possible include our logo with a link back to the original article. You can simply run the first few lines of the article and then add: “Read the full article on SciDev.Net” containing a link back to the original article. If you want to also take images published in this story you will need to confirm with the original source if you're licensed to use them. The easiest way to get the article on your site is to embed the code below.