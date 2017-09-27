Climate science: Getting African researchers involved

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) met for its 46th session in Montreal, Canada, from September 6-10. It reached an agreement on an outline of contributions from its three working groups to the Sixth Assessment Report, which is due to be published in 2022. It will now recruit a team of experts and authors responsible for producing the document.



If we want this growing mobilisation to yield results, we need the scientific and technological community to play a full part in addressing these questions Youba Sokona