Bringing science and development together through news and analysis
Our top 10 most popular pieces of 2016

  • Our top 10 most popular pieces of 2016

Copyright: Jon Spaul

Shares
An image gallery of robots that manage waste, a Spotlight opinion on practical ways to fight mental health stigma and a data visualisation about mapping blindness are all among key articles included in our 2016 round up of most viewed pieces on SciDev.Net:

practical_guide_science_achievement.jpg

10. How to advance your career in science

How do you get on the right path in your scientific career? Here we’ve distilled advice and tips from researchers.

 

beans_image_main.jpg

9. Science meets farming to reveal Africa's best bean

As climate change hits home, the race is on to find beans that can withstand random weather patterns. 
 

banana_market.jpg

8. Scientists race to halt banana catastrophe

The Tropical Race 4 fungus is killing this vital crop in Asia, the Middle East and Mozambique.
 

girls_queue_to_use_the_toilet_facilities_at_the_unity_primary.jpg

7. Periods are the next frontier of humanitarian response

Five simple changes in water and sanitation can help manage menstruation in crises, says Nicole Klaesener-Metzner. 
 

stigma_in_mental_health.jpg

6. Get pragmatic to tackle mental health stigma

Evidence-based approaches can help poor countries overcome this major barrier to care, says Jagannath Lamichhane.
 

sightsavers_16965431834-prog-23-littlegirl.jpg

5. Mapping trachoma to eliminate blindness

Explore how a huge project targeting this infectious eye condition has set the standard for surveying disease.
 

cleanup_site.jpg

4. Health risk from Peruvian oil spills still unclear

Two months after leaks, local people do not know if it is safe to drink, bathe in or fish in river water.
 

golden_rice_in_tubes.jpg

3. Use biotech to beef up climate fight

Poor nations shouldn’t miss out on advances such as lab-cultured meat and low-methane GM rice, says Jayson Merkley.

 

nanotech bandage.jpg

2. Nanotech bandage heals wounds in days

A team of Egyptian researchers is using nanotechnology to develop a bandage that speeds up wound healing.
 

robots_to_tackle_waste_MAIN.jpg

1. Nigerian girls build robots to tackle waste

In these photos, schoolgirls in Abuja engage with science supported by the Odyssey Educational Foundation.
Republish
We encourage you to republish this article online and in print, it’s free under our creative commons attribution license, but please follow some simple guidelines:
  1. You have to credit our authors.
  2. You have to credit SciDev.Net — where possible include our logo with a link back to the original article.
  3. You can simply run the first few lines of the article and then add: “Read the full article on SciDev.Net” containing a link back to the original article.
  4. If you want to also take images published in this story you will need to confirm with the original source if you're licensed to use them.
  5. The easiest way to get the article on your site is to embed the code below.
For more information view our media page and republishing guidelines.

The full article is available here as HTML.

Press Ctrl-C to copy

More on communication