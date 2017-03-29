Bringing science and development together through news and analysis

Games, not handbooks, to beat insecticide resistance

Shares

If you are unable to listen to this audio, please update your browser or go here to download.

Public health managers around the world rely on insecticides to control diseases spread by mosquitoes – from familiar names such as malaria and dengue to newer threats such as Zika and chikungunya.

But as mosquitoes continue to survive use of insecticides, options are running out. And new products are not yet ready to be deployed. This means that proper management of resistance to existing tools is vital.

In this audio interview, Edward Thomsen, from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the UK, explains why he and his team are looking to digital gaming and simulation tools to foster a culture of proper insecticide management.

You might also like

Thomsen tells SciDev.Net how the simulation game ResistanceSim is being developed to build capacity by allowing vector control managers in developing countries to learn through making the wrong decisions in a safe environment.

ResistanceSim and other games – such as Resistance101, designed to teach the fundamentals of insecticide resistance – are being developed by the ETCH centre, a unit at Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine that focuses on translating public health research to operational practice.

The interview was recorded on 23 February at the 2017 ISNTD Festival organised by the International Society of Neglected Tropical Diseases in London, UK.
Republish
We encourage you to republish this article online and in print, it’s free under our creative commons attribution license, but please follow some simple guidelines:
  1. You have to credit our authors.
  2. You have to credit SciDev.Net — where possible include our logo with a link back to the original article.
  3. You can simply run the first few lines of the article and then add: “Read the full article on SciDev.Net” containing a link back to the original article.
  4. If you want to also take images published in this story you will need to confirm with the original source if you're licensed to use them.
  5. The easiest way to get the article on your site is to embed the code below.
For more information view our media page and republishing guidelines.

The full article is available here as HTML.

Press Ctrl-C to copy

More on technology