GM drive against malaria: Treading a fine line

An international group of scientists is pushing a groundbreaking DNA editing programme known as “mosquito gene drive” for a long-term solution to the spread of malaria in Africa.Malaria, which is a preventable and a treatable disease , remains a leading cause of death in the world’s hottest regions, including most of Sub-Saharan Africa. In 2015, there were roughly 212 million cases of the disease worldwide and an estimated 429,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).The Anopheles mosquito that transmits malaria feeds on infected people and picks up the Plasmodium parasite that causes the disease. The parasite then develops in the mosquito for about a week or two. When it feeds on another person, it passes on the malaria parasite.As part of the mosquito gene drive project, scientists are working to genetically create a new population of mosquitoes that would be unable to spread the parasite that causes malaria, resulting in the eradication of the deadly disease.

However, as with any scientific research involving DNA editing, the programme raises concerns, with some scientists saying total openness and transparency are necessary.

A novel technology

The mosquito gene drive project is being conducted by the Target Malaria initiative, a not-for-profit research consortium that aims to develop and share novel technologies for malaria control.

Target Malaria is hosted at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom, with partner teams in Burkina Faso, Mali and Uganda.

“We are working in our laboratories in London to develop a mosquito whose reproductive capacities are modified,” Austin Burt, the global principal investigator of Target Malaria, told SciDev.Net. “By either reducing female mosquito fertility, or increasing the ratio of males to females, we hope to reduce the population of malaria-carrying mosquitoes to the point where malaria transmission is interrupted.”

Gene drive is a technique that allows scientists to speed up the evolutionary process of a species.

To modify the Anopheles mosquito, the scientists are investigating the use of genes which, at a cellular level, produce a biochemical substance (or enzyme) called nuclease. The production of nuclease sets off a process which disrupts specific sequences of DNA.

Long-term solution

“To this date, we have proven in our laboratories in London that we can pass a gene to up to 95 per cent of the progeny.” Austin Burt, Target Malaria

African connection

“Any technology that will be introduced in Africa to combat malaria must work with the genetic background of mosquitoes here in the field.” Abdoulaye Diabate, Institut de Recherche en Sciences de la Santé

Serious concerns

“Any experiments seeking to build gene drive systems that would spread in a wild species must not be performed in the ecosystem harbouring that species. […] From a safety perspective, it's simply unwise.” Kevin Esvelt, MIT

“This has basically zero ecological risk because the males are sterile and any ecological effect would be temporary since stopping releases would halt suppression.” Kevin Esvelt, MIT

Full transparency

“We are completely confident that if this technology is going to fail, it is not going to be for the science per se, but I think it is mostly going to be about the communication — so we need to make sure we do as much work building trust with people.” Abdoulaye Diabate, Institut de Recherche en Sciences de la Santé

“Africans must weigh the consequences of doing nothing — a thousand children dying every single day — against the possible ecological side-effects.” Kevin Esvelt, MIT