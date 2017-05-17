Medical marijuana gains ground in South America

[Buenos Aires] Three South American countries have issued policies to regulate cannabis use for medical or recreational purposes. In recent weeks, moves that see the region taking firm steps forward to legalise the controversial plant.
Rules in three countries
Debate over the science
Policies that work for patients
