Bringing science and development together through news and analysis
New wave of extinctions predicted for vital food species

  • New wave of extinctions predicted for vital food species

Copyright: Antonio Busiello / WWF

Speed read

  • Quarter of World Heritage Sites threatened by illegal species trade

  • Human populations nearby also affected, according to WWF study

  • Poaching, illegal fishing and deforestation are some factors analysed in the report

Shares
Poaching, illegal fishing and deforestation are threatening more than quarter of UNESCO’s World Heritage sites, according to a report by the WWF  (World Wide Fund for Nature) — and the consequences are not just environmental.

The report states that 18 out of the 50 threatened sites are in Latin American countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Honduras, Panama and Peru. It also says the number could be higher because the illegal extraction of species in the region — a business with annual profits of almost US$ 2 billion — is not as well studied as it is in Africa or Asia.

“Many vaquitas fall into nets that are illegally placed for [fishing] totoaba and Asian demand represents a huge incentive for totoaba overfishing.”

Andrés Cisneros Montemayor, resource economist, University of British Columbia.


In 2016, WWF reported that biodiversity declined 60 per cent on average between 1970 and 2012, and that illegal trade was one of the main engines of species loss.

The new report, published in April, warns that if this trend continues, a new wave of extinctions will begin, especially since many of these World Heritage Sites are shelters for endangered plants and animals.

This is the case already in the islands and protected areas of the Gulf of California, in Mexico, which harbour the remaining population of 30 marine vaquitas. Illegal fishing for totoaba, a fish species protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES), is the main cause of the vaquita’s decline.

“Many vaquitas fall into nets that are illegally placed for [fishing] totoaba", says Andrés Cisneros Montemayor, resource economist at the University of British Columbia, Canada. "And Asian demand represents a huge incentive for totoaba overfishing. As long as it continues, this problem will not end".

You might also like

But besides the environmental impact of illegal species extraction, these activities also harm the people living in affected regions. In Belize, for example, illegal fishing combined with pollution and uncontrolled coastal development have damaged the marine-protected areas and reef system on which some 200,000 people depend — almost half of Belizeans.

Nadia Bood, a marine biologist at WWF-Belize, warns that populations of some fish, lobsters and molluscs have declined dramatically in recent years, leaving local fishermen and traders with less stock to sell. “It's a constant battle” she says. “Unless NGOs, society and government work together, we will not see a major change”.

This piece was originally published by the Latin America and Caribbean desk.
Republish
We encourage you to republish this article online and in print, it’s free under our creative commons attribution license, but please follow some simple guidelines:
  1. You have to credit our authors.
  2. You have to credit SciDev.Net — where possible include our logo with a link back to the original article.
  3. You can simply run the first few lines of the article and then add: “Read the full article on SciDev.Net” containing a link back to the original article.
  4. If you want to also take images published in this story you will need to confirm with the original source if you're licensed to use them.
  5. The easiest way to get the article on your site is to embed the code below.
For more information view our media page and republishing guidelines.

The full article is available here as HTML.

Press Ctrl-C to copy

More on environment