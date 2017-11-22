Compensation off the table at COP climate talks

The problem is that insurance has proved ill-suited to poor communities.

"I am not against the idea of insurance in principle," said Harjeet Singh, global lead on climate change for Action Aid, in an interview with SciDev.Net. "But so far, it has not worked for the poor”.

Singh points to affordability of the premiums, accessibility to the right information and ability to claim compensation as three major hurdles for vulnerable people. “The main objective of private companies is to make money, so they will naturally try to dispute your claim.”

He also pointed out how the insurance model cannot work for every type of disaster — explaining that when a house is predicted to end up underwater due to sea level rise, for example, the negative impact is certain and no company would provide insurance.

Private companies need clear return prospects and measurable outcomes, while improved urban planning, capacity building and training are tasks too complex and fraught with uncertainties.

"When it comes to adaptation, only public finance can work,” said Singh. “If you talk about activities such as early-warning systems, what private company is going to give you money away just for that?"