Cost of diabetes care in Africa could triple by 2030

More funding is needed for preventing and treating diabetes, says an expert

Experts estimate diabetes care to cost US$59.3 billion by 2030 if rates double

Diabetes has not received as much attention in Africa as infectious disease

We encourage you to republish this article online and in print, it’s free under our creative commons attribution license, but please follow some simple guidelines:

You have to credit our authors. You have to credit SciDev.Net — where possible include our logo with a link back to the original article. You can simply run the first few lines of the article and then add: “Read the full article on SciDev.Net” containing a link back to the original article. If you want to also take images published in this story you will need to confirm with the original source if you're licensed to use them. The easiest way to get the article on your site is to embed the code below.