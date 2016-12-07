Bringing science and development together through news and analysis

‘Evolutions and revolutions’ in chronic disease care

Shares
If you are unable to listen to this audio, please update your browser or go here to download.
 
The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has teamed up with the Novartis Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the pharmaceutical company, to test a new tack to managing the rising burden of chronic diseases in the developing world.

In an interview recorded last week at a symposium co-hosted by the pair, LSHTM director Peter Piot outlines elements of the partnership. Piot, who also heads the Foundation's board of trustees, focuses on two elements: the need for a “systems design” approach to care that puts people first, and the promise of “evolutions and revolutions” in digital technology for areas where resources are in short supply, particularly Sub-Saharan Africa.

About three quarters of patients who die from chronic conditions — some 28 million people — live in low- and middle-income countries. But with little aid money and poor existing infrastructure, health systems are often too weak to offer the diagnostics and treatments needed for conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity or cancers.

You might also like

And there are more barriers to care: people who struggle to make ends meet often can’t afford the time or the money to visit a hospital. Many are not even aware their health is at risk.

LSHTM’s work with the Novartis Foundation draws on a lesson from the management of HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases, according to Ann Aerts, head of the Foundation: the need to build healthcare around the reality of patients’ lives. It relies on innovation in both technology and in the way services are delivered.
Republish
We encourage you to republish this article online and in print, it’s free under our creative commons attribution license, but please follow some simple guidelines:
  1. You have to credit our authors.
  2. You have to credit SciDev.Net — where possible include our logo with a link back to the original article.
  3. You can simply run the first few lines of the article and then add: “Read the full article on SciDev.Net” containing a link back to the original article.
  4. If you want to also take images published in this story you will need to confirm with the original source if you're licensed to use them.
  5. The easiest way to get the article on your site is to embed the code below.
For more information view our media page and republishing guidelines.

The full article is available here as HTML.

Press Ctrl-C to copy

More on disease