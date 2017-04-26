March for Science: Photos from around the world

Malawi: An estimated 70 people joined the march in Blantyre, Malawi’s second largest city, to support science, scientists and evidence-based policymaking. Agnes Dumisani Mizere joined the march "as a citizen journalist and in solidarity with Malawian doctors working on the Malaria Project".

“The thrust is not anti-Trump as much as it is to support for US federally-funded research and training, which has had a huge impact on so many people here in Malawi,” says Terrie Taylor, from Michigan State University.

Nigeria: The march in the capital Abuja was organised by the Nigerian Alliance for Science. "The march was phenomenal, as scientists from all walks of life showed their support. My passion as a science communicator and promoter inspired me to march too," said Ifeoma Ndefo of the National Biotechnology Development Agency

South Africa: "The rising global anti-science sentiment is very concerning. 'Science saves lives' and it is my duty as a scientist to speak up", said Tanuja Gengiah, from research centre CAPRISA, who marched in Durban.

Costa Rica: About 250 people — including researchers, students, academics, politicians and the general public — marched for science in Costa Rica

Colombia: About 300 people marched through the capital Bogota, alongside four other cities: Barranquilla, Bucaramanga, Cali and Medellin

Brazil: Bello Horizonte was one of the 25 Brazilian cities that joined the global initiative, and called the attention of the press.

The Philippines: Supporters walk through Manila with a banner for Kalikasan PNE, an environmental network, one of the science organisations that marched through the capital.

Mon Ramirez of the Advocates of Science and Technology for the People (AGHAM), the organisers of the march in Manila, also joined.

India: a satellite event in Begusarai, in the state of Bihar, with marchers including Ashutosh Kumar, assistant professor at the medical research institute JIPMER.

United States: An estimated 40,000 people marched in the capital city of Washington, DC. Here participants hold placards highlighting the importance of women in science.

"Our improved health, agriculture, environment, economy and national security depend on science. Also, discovery is fun and nature is awesome," said molecular biologist, India Hooke-Barnard who took this photo at the march in the city of San Francisco.

Scientists Kathy Barker and Alan Aderem attended with thousands of others in Seattle, Washington state. "Science without intentional thought and morality can do great harm," they said.

UK: London hosted an estimated 10,000 people on the march, with several thousands attending a rally in Parliament Square.

The march brought over 600 cities together in one big celebration of science and community, but also to speak out in defence of the value of science, evidence-based research, science-based policy and protecting the environment and the planet.