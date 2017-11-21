Resilience from people on the edge of global change

Sand, wind, and sky — a fisherman carries the day’s catch in Madagascar. Herding and fishing need large areas of land if local communities are to keep up with their livelihoods.

A Mongolian herder. Communities in the Gobi Desert, like those on the shores of Southern Madagascar, rely on the natural world to survive in remote areas and a changing environment. Their resilience strategies are strikingly similar.

A pair of pirogues in Madagascar. Moving is fundamental for both working and socialising. Fishers often meet in the middle of the ocean — as Mongolian herders meet in the desert — to exchange views on how the environment is changing.

Men and women work together to milk a camel in Mongolia. Livestock farming is a family effort. Since the structured community was formed as a response to increasingly harsh winters, families have helped each other, for example in hay making and preparing for winter.

Seaweed farming changed the life of Narinchu Marcelline, now treasurer of the association of sea-cucumber farmers in Tampolove. As a result of this work she has a income, and a key role in the community. Women are increasingly involved in sea-farming activities that were once men’s work — a form of adaptation.

Sheep and goats in the Gobi Desert. As with seaweed and fish in Madagascar, these products are crucial for the local economyin the arid highlands of Mongolia. The community has created a fund that compensates individual households in case of severe herd loss due to extreme weather events.

A sea cucumber. A promising product of aquaculture, sea cucumbers offer fisher communities new commercial opportunities. As an example of diversifying activities, this is an effective adaptation strategy, according to experts.

Batkhuyag Tseveravajaa, head of the Uvurkhangai community in the Gobi desert, with two herders from the same community display the national and provincial awards they received as an acknowledgement for having taken the initiative to improve pasture managementto solve environmental challenges.

Until about ten years ago a fisherman could earn 6 to 20 dollars per day, villagers from the Velondriake community have said. But stocks have now collapsed, and fishing is worth 1-2 dollars per day. Aquaculture could be a solution to making a living based on marine resources.