Jordan’s Syrian refugees to get food aid in cash

However, the results of the field study showed that about 95 per cent of cash assistance was spent on food needs. They also indicated that purchasing power improved as refugees were able to buy at lower prices from non-accredited places close to their home.

The cash-based programme will be implemented soon, says Moghrabi, and the amount allocated monthly for each refugee will not exceed what the WFP considers necessary to meet food requirements.

‟We will start implementing it outside the camps gradually, and then inside the camps,” she said, adding that the programme will review each stage of implementation as well as how the service develops.