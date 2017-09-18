Found: Genetic markers against deadly cassava viruses

[KAMPALA] Scientists have identified genetic markers of resistance to two deadly viral diseases in cassava varieties of East African origin.
This piece was produced by SciDev.Net’s Sub-Saharan Africa English desk.
According to the scientists, the cassava varieties — Namikonga and Albert — which are genetically related through a West African cassava variety TME117 are preferred by farmers in Tanzania and have been cultivated in disease hot spots within the country for decades.
Cassava brown streak disease (CBSD) and cassava mosaic disease (CMD) devastate cassava production in Africa. Severe CBSD infections may cause yield losses of between 70 and 100 per cent and for CMD, the yield loss could be to 95 per cent, according to the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).
